George Stinney was executed at 14. 70 years later, his conviction was overturned.

In 1944, the bodies of two young girls were found in a shallow ditch in a rural town in South Carolina.

11-year-old Betty June Binnicker, and seven-year-old Mary Emma Thames, were found side by side a day after they'd left to gather flowers. Their little bodies were so severely beaten, their skulls were fractured.

The girls, who were both white, were found on the 'black side of town', and suspicion quickly fell on 14-year-old African American boy George Junius Stinney, who had seen the friends the day before.

WATCH: Short film '83 Days' is based on George's story. Post continues after video.

Police said he confessed to the crimes, but he was questioned without a lawyer or even his parents present, and no written confession exists on record.

Without any physical evidence, George was convicted by an all-white jury in just 10 minutes, after a one-day murder trial.

No witnesses were called by the defence, little to no cross-examination was conducted, and George's parents weren't allowed in the courtroom.

The judge sentenced him to the electric chair, and while that did spark protests in and around town for reconsideration for a life imprisonment sentence, the verdict didn't change.

Betty Binnicker and Mary Thames were murdered in 1944. Image: CNN.