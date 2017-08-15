Lisa Wilkinson perfectly nails government's hypocrisy after dual citizenship debacle.

On Tuesday’s instalment of the TODAY Show, co-host Lisa Wilkinson challenged Attorney General George Brandis on his complete back flip when it comes to Australian politicians and dual citizenship.

Wilkinson found it peculiar Brandis opposed the notion that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce should resign from his position, after supporting Greens Senator Scott Ludlam’s resignation for precisely the same reason last month.

“I don’t think we should shed too many tears of the consequences of Mr Ludlam’s own negligence”, Brandis told Sky News on July 16.

This morning, after quoting Brandis back to himself, Wilkinson asked, “Why is [Ludlam] any different from Barnaby Joyce?”

“Well, first of all,” Brandis said, “Mr Joyce was not negligent because he had absolutely no reason to believe that New Zealand citizenship law…”

Wilkinson swiftly replied, “But that’s ignorance. It is no defence.”

"That's not right either," Brandis said. "Let me finish my answer please. Mr Joyce had absolutely no reason to believe that New Zealand citizenship law would apply to him. Whereas Scott Ludlam was born in New Zealand."