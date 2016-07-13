Life’s stresses get the better of us all from time to time and we’re often desperate for ways to remedy that.

Breathing exercises, adult colouring in books, aerial yoga — we’re willing to give it all a crack. But when it comes to de-stressing, one thing most of us wouldn’t often consider is the role our skin plays in how we feel.

When it’s radiant and low maintenance, we’re laughing. But as soon as breakouts, sensitivities, dry patches and oily T-zones pop up it can send our stress levels through the roof.

So the Mamamia Women’s Network office decided to take Cetaphil’s 14-day stress-less challenge.

Our new favourite cleanser. Image: supplied.

This meant swapping our usual cleanser for Cetaphil to see how its hydrating, gentle formula stacked up, and whether it would help us stress less about our skin.

Here are the results.

Mary

"My skin is, in a word, sensitive — much like my temperament. The constant weather fluctuation at this time of year wreaks havoc on every inch of my face and body. Switching between highly moisturising face washes and exfoliating scrubs is my usual tactic, but truthfully, it only causes more problems. Blotchy skin means more makeup and increased sensitivity.

"Enter Cetaphil, less fuss and no need to slather my face with excessive moisturisers every day to combat my own mistakes. After 14 days, my skin is happier and I'm spending less time, money and emotional energy on finding the perfect combination of skin products because I've got it all right here in one bottle."

Valentina

"I found Cetaphil to be the perfect cleanser to use on my skin because the consistency of the formula didn’t feel like I was using a cleanser at all. Cetaphil was very gentle and didn’t sting my eyes. When I rinsed it away with water, it also didn’t leave my skin feeling taught or tight like some other cleaners I have used.