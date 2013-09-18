Sorry guys. But if you send this kind of pic, it's not romantic. It sucks.

By LIZZIE LUCAS

When did it become socially acceptable to send people pictures of your genitals without first seeking permission?

Because apparently it’s a thing now.

We’ve been hearing too many stories of women who go on dates with men – or are in relationships with men – only to find themselves victims of the sporadic dick pic.

Take this story for example.

Girl meets boy in bar. (We know you’ve heard this one before but stay with us). She gives him her number. The pair text back and forth a few times – nothing more than light banter and a little flirtation. He asks her if she’s got plans this Friday night. She starts to mentally compose her reply, when she hears her phone go off again. And guess what she receives?

A dick pic.

Welcome to the world of modern dating. Or Generation Dick Pic as we like to call them.

Because apparently everyone’s doing it.

Gone are the days of dinner and a movie or even a stroll along the beach with an ice cream. Now, courting is a little more to the point. And the scary thing is that there’s a whole generation of men who assume the ol’ penis snap is about as romantic as a dozen red roses on Valentine’s Day.

The subject of dick pics received considerable coverage this year when news broke that New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner (yes, irony!) had texted pictures of his penis to as many as 13 different women.