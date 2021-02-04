Victoria is about to pass "the world's most significant achievement" on gay conversion.

In August, Queensland paved the way by becoming the first Australian state to legislate against gay and gender conversion practices.

In September, the ACT followed.

Now, Victorian Parliament is set to usher in its own landmark Bill — and this one has the attention of advocates all over the world.

"My trans children aren't broken — they are perfect."

Victoria's Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Bill 2020, which is expected to pass through the upper house on Thursday, outlaws practices that seek to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

It also gives the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission the power to investigate reports of such practices and refer them to police.

The penalty for those found to have engaged in illegal conversion practices that result in serious injury face up to 10 years behind bars.

Among the key supporters of the Bill is Victorian MP Andy Meddick of the Animal Justice Party. As a Legislative Council crossbencher, he will be crucial to the passage of the legislation, which for him is deeply personal.

"My two trans children aren't broken. They are perfect," he tweeted on Thursday morning. "Now Victoria’s laws will reflect that — and I’ll be so proud to play a part."

Today in parliament, we’re gonna ban conversion ‘therapy’.



My two trans children aren’t broken. They are perfect.



Now Victoria’s laws will reflect that — and I’ll be so proud to play a part.



Let’s do this. #SpringSt pic.twitter.com/p2OKM6N0Ea — Andy Meddick MP (@AndyMeddickMP) February 3, 2021

Gay conversion therapy in Australia.

A 2018 report by the Human Rights Law Centre, Gay and Lesbian Health Victoria, and La Trobe University, found evidence that gay conversion therapy is being offered by religious groups in every state and territory in Australia, despite the overwhelming academic consensus that it is not only ineffective but damaging and unethical.

Chris Csabs is among those to have been subjected to the practice.