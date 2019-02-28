The Private World Of Gay Conversion Therapy

It seems almost unthinkable that a young person in Australia today can still be told that being gay is disgusting or perverted, that being attracted to someone of the same sex means there's something wrong with you or that you're possessed by some unholy demon.

That's what happened to Chris Csabs. He, along with Dr Timothy Jones, the author of the report into gay conversion therapy in Australia, explain the damage the religious practise can have on young minds.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests LGBTQ advocate Chris Csabs and Cultural Historian Dr Timothy Jones.

If you would like to sign Chris's change.org petition to end gay conversion therapy, you'll find it here https://www.change.org/p/praying-the-gay-away-nearly-killed-me-outlaw-conversion-therapy

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.