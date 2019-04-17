The significant details in the new Game of Thrones credits we very nearly missed.

Game of Thrones is back in our lives, and if you snuggled in on the couch on Monday to watch the first episode of season eight, you probably sung through the new opening credits sequence – waiting in anticipation for the first scene to reveal itself.

Da da da dum, da da da dum. So bloody catchy.

But you may very well have been so excited, that you missed all the little details the producers have littered through the new sequence.

Have a re-watch. Post continues after video.

Video by HBO

Initially, there’s the new and improved Iron throne, as well as the eerily significant inclusion of Last Hearth – a new location featured in the opening credits. We also get a closer look at both Winterfell and King’s Landing.

But fans have also noticed that while the wooden thing with the etchings on it (we’re very technical here) has always told the history of Westeros from before the show, like The Doom of Valyria, the Battle of Trident and the Rise of House Baratheon, it now depicts recent events.

Here’s Viserion busting through the wall with his frosty fire.

And here's the Red Wedding. You'll make out a Lannister lion on the left, and someone holding up the head of Robb Stark's direwolf Grey Wind on the right.