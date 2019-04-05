In anticipation of the eighth and last season of Game of Thrones, due to air on Australian screens on April 15, we are obsessing over literally everything to do with the fantasy drama.

This week the cast of the beloved HBO series shined at the premiere as they walked the red carpet. But it wasn’t just the current characters who appeared.

All the actors who have been killed off in the past seven seasons also turned up. And yes, even Sean Bean was there, actor of Ned Stark who died in Season One.

Here’s what all your favourite dead Game Of Thrones characters look like now.

Ned Stark (Sean Bean)

Stark was the most famous of all the characters in Season 1, making his beheading all the more shocking in the finale.

Although all the past characters are in the dark about what happens in Season 8, Bean has some very interesting predictions on what he think will happen. Talking to NBC News, the actor shared who he thinks will die first, saying, "Maybe Cersei, but I think if she does die it will be in the last episode. She might be the last to die. The first, maybe, I’ve got no idea actually. I suppose, I guess, they can just kill anybody they want now."

"Maybe they all die!"

Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson)