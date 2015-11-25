Monz recaps Great Australian Bake Off Episode 7: We are trapped on a dessert island.

Sian-definitely-final-two is making a persimmon pud. And she has no lipstick on this week which worries me. Every time she wears lipstick she wins. C’mon Sian, put your bake face on.

James, star baker of last week, is doing a date and chestnut pud, and Angela the truckie/racehorse trainer (yes I’ve been google stalking) is plating up an orange pistachio and ginger pudding with a ‘Creme Anglaise,’ which is a posh way of saying custard. Don’t get fancy on us now, Ange. Last week she said Tomato Sauce was bogan, and this week she’s talking about Creme Anglaise?

With all the delicious puddings on offer, it’s seems a shame that no one has decided to lace theirs with LSD and call it The Magic Pudding.

The closest we come to a Magic Pudding is Jasmin. She is radiating happiness.

LOOK AT HER: