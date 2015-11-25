Monz recaps Great Australian Bake Off Episode 7: We are trapped on a dessert island.

Ah. That plucky music. Those shots of random animals. The shed. It’s BAKE OFF TIME.
This week, the theme is Desserts. Which is the polite way of saying ” F**K, last week’s bread-themed episode was so boring we need to get some sugar and chocolate happening STAT.”
So let’s make it a date.
SIGNATURE BAKE!
It’s pudding. Ohh yes. Often forgotten in a sea of mud cakes, cheesecakes, strudels and truffles, pud is ALL GOOD. So what are the judges looking for? “Sometimes the simplest is the best” says Maggie, who, let’s not forget, is a woman who in episode one asked the bakers to make a Constitution cake with quandongs, Verjuice and davidson plums.