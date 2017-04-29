Everything we know about the luxury celebrity music festival that went bust.

This week thousands of people, many of them millennials, travelled to the Bahamian private island of Fyre Cay to attend the luxurious Fyre Festival.

The festival, which was co-organised by rapper Ja Rule and promoted by the likes of Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, was advertised as a two-weekend event packed with music, culture and food. Promoters even said there was more than $1 million in real treasure and jewels hidden on the island.

None of the models involved in promoting #FyreFestival (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner) actually attended the debacle: https://t.co/4SyxqHoKyK pic.twitter.com/hrBZR319xb — W magazine (@wmag) April 28, 2017

According to the BBC, festival-goers paid up to $12 000 to attend the event, but once they arrived on the island, the reality was far from the extravagant, celebrity-packed experience they were expecting.

The headline act Blink 182 had pulled out, and amid reports of cancelled flights, no security, and a lack of infrastructure on the island, Fyre Festival organisers officially postponed the event, leaving ticket holders stranded on the island.