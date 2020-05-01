"The thought of seeing her makes me sick." 3 women on how isolation has ended a friendship.

The women in this story are known to Mamamia but all names have been changed for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.

“Crisis doesn’t create character. It reveals it.”

At a time when tensions, fear and pain have never been more heightened, the words of Denis Leary have never felt more true.

Sometimes it takes a crisis to really see someone’s true colours, or for them to reveal themselves to you once and for all.

WATCH: Best friends: translated. Post continues after video.

Video by Mamamia

Most of us are sticking to the confines of home, giving up Easter holidays, and our sense of normalcy for the greater good of this pandemic.

Unfortunately, there are exceptions to the rule.

During a time of crisis, you see the very best in some people – but also the very worst in others.

You also just realise, with a little space and time to think, that a friendship you once held dear is just plain toxic, or one-sided, or simply not working anymore.

They say friendships are just as hard if not harder than a romantic breakup, and for some isolation has been the beginning of the end.

Anna and Elise.

Anna considered Elise a pretty good friend. She’d borrowed her pram for her new baby and (pre isolation) she’d looked after Elise’s son once a week after school to help out. They’d talk over social media every day, and catch up reasonably regularly.

On Easter Sunday, Anna put up a social media post about staying home and following the social distancing rules over the break.

Elise and her husband lashed out. They’d gone away for the weekend and took exception to the message and said they ‘were isolated’. Anna told them it didn’t matter about the destination – it was about them getting there and back. It was about any emergencies that could happen while they were there, and the resources they were taking up in another community.

Then the messages started getting nasty. The couple started going on about “being safer there than at Bunnings with thousands of sheep” with snarky remarks of, “I bet you’re one of them.”