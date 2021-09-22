"The invitation was retracted when they got a better offer." The problem with NSW's 'friends bubble'.

But for many other parents, the decision about who and how to ask about forming a 'friends bubble' has been much more challenging.

Sally*, a mum-of-four and former teacher, said she is choosing to reject the whole 'friends bubble' concept entirely.

"I’ve always discouraged my children from ranking their friends," Sally says.

"We avoid language such as best/second best friend, and always try to be as inclusive as possible. I’m just not going to ask my children to rank their friends; it’s not something I’m comfortable with and we won’t be doing it."

Sally says that friends asked her kids to be part of various bubbles, but she finds it upsetting to think of all the kids who will be left out.

"A friend’s child had their invitation to a bubble retracted after the friend got a 'better offer'. For many kids who already have fragile mental health this lockdown, being left out of a friendship bubble could feel all too much."

After dealing with her own upset tween daughter, mum-of-three Caroline* knows just how painful being left out can be.

"My daughter’s friend sent her photos with another friend and captions saying, 'Best day ever.' Firstly, it really hurt her feelings being left out, and secondly, I know the mum hasn’t had her second vaccination yet.

"My son has a bubble with one friend whose family I am comfortable with, but how do we all agree on a third kid? It’s a minefield!"

The difficulty of juggling the bubbles of multiple kids is proving a real problem in many households.

Mum-of-two Natalie* told me she wishes she had never told her children about the friends bubble. While her eldest son is happy, her younger son is miserable.