A few weeks ago, Rebecca Sparrow answered the phone to a call from her friend and co-host of Mamamia‘s podcast The Well, Robin Bailey.

And – by all accounts – it was awkward.

Sparrow had uploaded a photo to Facebook, following a speaking event at a school to about 600 parents and students. Smiling, she was pictured standing between ‘Those Two Girls’, Sarah and Lise.

She hadn’t thought much of the picture, though she concedes she didn’t think she “looked great”. To my eye, she looks beautiful. She has shoulder length brown hair, some lipstick, and a simple black blouse. Sparrow looks happy and relatable – the type of woman I wish spoke to me in high school.

Bailey had seen the same photo pop up in her news feed, and had a markedly different response. Sparrow, she thought, might be in need of some help.

The two speak about their phone call on the most recent episode of The Well.

“Babe, I’m just thinking if you want some help with putting clothes together and whatever..” Bailey said to Sparrow.

Standing next to Sarah and Lise, both who have had lengthy careers in front of the camera, Bailey was concerned that Sparrow looked a bit, well, plain.

Robin Bailey and Rebecca Sparrow discuss their awkward phone call on The Well. Post continues below.

“I have to include my appearance in a lot of the things that I do, and I love it…” Bailey explained. “And I don’t give a rats bazooka how you look, but I also know that standing in front of a thousand girls and their mums that there is an element of judgement attached to that because the way that we look is often judged by other people…”