How to talk to a friend who is getting divorced.

When Glennon Doyle Melton, American author, speaker and activist, started working on her memoir Love Warrior she never thought for a second that just weeks before it’s release she’d be in the process of getting…well….divorced.

Still, that’s what’s happened.

Her “people”, no doubt anticipating another New York Times Bestselling book, asked her to delay the announcement about the break down of her marriage. She refused.

Glennon’s post “I need to tell you something” was published to her blog, and to a social media army of almost 800,000 devoted followers.

It is a beautiful, raw account of the decision her and her husband had to make for themselves.

Read Glennon’s full post, “I need to tell you something.”

Now she has turned her attention to offering advice on how to talk to a friend who is getting a divorce, which can be an absolute minefield. As a friend, you want to be there during times of need, but it’s hard to know when to approach and what to say or do.

Do they want advice? A shoulder to cry on? A night out on the town?

This week on Mamamia Out Loud, Mons, Mia and Kate spoke about what they’ve learned about giving helping friends through divorce.

Glennon says that since she publicly shared the news that her marriage was going through some difficulties four years ago she’s become a “soft place to land” for women in similar circumstances. Using her own experience and their wise words, she has come up with some timely advice for friends of anyone getting divorced.

She says she offers this advice with “humility, love (and a healthy dose of defensiveness on behalf of my heart and the heart of my warrior sisters).”

You need your friends more than ever when going through a divorce. Image: The Other Woman, 20th Century Fox