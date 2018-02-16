As told to Julia Sidwell:

I was with my fiancée Jordan when a message popped up on my phone from my friend Kirsty: “I found out something today and the only person I thought I could come to was you xx”

I asked what had happened and she replied: “I’m nine weeks pregnant…”

“Oh wow! “I replied.

I was so happy for Kirsty. She’d been my colleague when I’d worked as manager at a McDonald’s Drive-Thru. Then when I’d lost a baby at 20 weeks, I’d left work.

But Kirsty had stayed in contact with me and I’d been touched by her support.

She’d been there for me as I’d grieved for my little boy, Freddie. We’d stayed friends since. Kirsty had separated from her boyfriend Harry* but was now with a new man called Bobs. Now they were having a baby together.

Weeks later, my stomach flipped when I spotted a Facebook post she’d just written.

I sent her a message: "Omg babe! TWINS!"

Jordan and I were beyond thrilled for Kirsty and we hoped the twins would help heal the loss she’d suffered a year ago. When she was 28 weeks gone, Kirsty came to visit me and Jordan. Opening the door, my eyes were immediately drawn to her huge bump.

"Wow," I said, hugging her.

"It’s so good to see you!" she smiled.

Kirsty waddled into the living room and we all sat and chatted about her impending arrivals.

"Your scan photo is incredible," I said, looking at the 4D scan of the twins.