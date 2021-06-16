Katie is a meal prep expert. These are the 5 freezer meals she made in bulk before she had a baby.

Katie Lolas, otherwise known by her online alias Lady Lolas, is the queen of meal prep.

On her Instagram (which boasts over 150,000 followers), she shares her quick recipes, healthy habits, and now, everything she's learned since becoming a mum.

Watch: Pregnancy safe exercises with Emily Skye. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Katie, an ambassador for Elevit and the brand's The First 1000 Days initiative, welcomed her daughter Harper in February. Ahead of her arrival, she meal-prepped five meals in bulk that she's still eating, four months later.

"I made them like the month before so I haven't got through all of them but we're almost there," Katie told Mamamia.

She recommends all soon-to-be mums do it too.

"100 per cent, you will thank yourself later," Katie said. "There are some days when Harper doesn't want to be put down, she just wants to be on me all the time. So there's no way I'd be able to make a fresh meal every single day with a newborn baby.

"I feel like the good thing about making the meals yourself is you know you're going to like them," she added.

We asked Katie to tell us about the five meals she made ahead of Harper's arrival, and because she's keen for fellow mums to utilise this hack, she shared the recipes with us too.

From chickpea curry to loaded bolognaise, here are the five freezer meals Katie Lolas made before she had her baby.

Image: Supplied/Lady Lolas.