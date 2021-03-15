'I tried a new serum for my pigmentation. Here's how my skin looked after 2 weeks.'

The year was 2019 - there was no pandemic, and life was good.

I was getting my monthly facial, asked about the condition of my skin, when my facialist dropped a huge bombshell…

"Your pigmentation is getting loads better," she said.

I. WAS. SHOCKED.

I lay there quietly for a while, not wanting to acknowledge that I didn't even realise I had pigmentation. In fact, I'd lived 30 years smugly thinking it was the one lone skin condition that I'd never suffered from.

I was obviously not paying enough attention. Image: Supplied.

It appears I was wildly inaccurate.

After I finally mustered up the courage to admit my complete lack of skin self-awareness to my facialist, she took out some pictures she'd taken when she first started working on my skin. She pointed out the brown-y looking patches under my eyes, in my highlight zone.

I was gobsmacked. I'd literally never even noticed. I'd always been so focused on my acne/fine lines/dark circles that I'd failed to recognise the pigmentation spots that had set up camp on my face. A result, I'm sure, from many years roasting myself like a rotisserie chicken and being on the contraceptive pill.

Now as much as we can 'love the skin we're in' and accept ourselves, I'm not sure many people enjoy having visible splodges on their face, knowing there's a myriad of products on the market that claim to improve the look of them.

But what products are actually good? Which formula will reduce the pigmentation of my spots? Never fear, Kelly is here to find out.

I decided to road-test freezeframe PIGMENT CLEAR because the science behind the formula is pretty impressive. And freezeframe is Australia's number one Clinical Skincare brand, with their products being Australian made and owned.