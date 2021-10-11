"I'm seeing my parents." 23 women on how they spent NSW's freedom day.

It's the day many of us in NSW have been waiting for.

After over 100 days of lockdown, millions woke to new freedoms as pubs, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers opened their doors to fully vaccinated people.

The state reached 70 per cent double dose vaccination last week, triggering the easing the resictions for 12:01am on Monday 11.

Kmart stores in Sydney's Blacktown and Mt Druitt saw shoppers queing before midnight, hair salons were booked out, gym-goers enjoyed exercise outside their home and friends and family reunited for the first time in months.

A stylist colours a client's hair at a salon in Surry Hills. Image: Getty.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said while there will be challanges, he urges everyone to be patient and show respect as the state begins opening up.

"We're the first state in the country that's put these plans in place," he told AAP.

"There will be challenges and difficulties as we go through this ... but we certainly don't want to be having police moving through cafes and restaurants.

"That's just not the state that I love and know."

But while those in NSW enjoy new freedoms, millions in metropolitan Melbourne and parts of regional Victoria are still in lockdown as the state's vaccinate rate grows.