Freddie Prinze Jr was 11 when he first learned the truth about his father's untimely death.

This post deals with drug addiction and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

Freddie Prinze Jr was just 10 months old when his famous father, Freddie Prinze, died.

"The thing with my pops was like, I didn't even know him, so I never missed him," the actor and producer told The Chicago Tribune in 1999.

Prinze Jr, now 44, was the only child of actor-comedian Freddie Prinze and real estate agent Katherine "Kathy" Barber.

Watch the trailer for Stan documentary series The Comedy Store below. Post continues after video.

As chronicled in Stan's new documentary series, The Comedy Store, Freddie Prinze shot to fame virtually overnight.

After working at several comedy clubs in New York City, the stand-up comedian had his first big break at 19 when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1973.

Prinze, who often played off his Hispanic background in his stand-up routines, was the first young comedian to be asked to have a sit-down interview with Carson on his first appearance.

Following his first appearance on the show, Prinze appeared on and guest hosted The Tonight Show on several occasions, and landed the lead role in American sitcom, Chico and the Man.

He was also a regular at iconic Los Angeles comedy club, The Comedy Store, which later featured the likes of Tim Allen, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Robin Williams.

Although Prinze is often regarded as The Comedy Store's first breakout star, he was also the comedy club's first star to fall apart.

Despite his meteoric success, Prinze struggled with depression. He was also a heavy drug user. In November 1976, just months after Prinze Jr was born, Prinze was arrested for driving under the influence of Quaaludes. Weeks later, his wife, Barber, filed for divorce.

"His judgement was impaired by his age, drugs, and the incredible success," Peter Greenberg, the producer of Can You Hear the Laughter?: The Story of Freddie Prinze, said.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

Prinze also famously struggled with the rising fame of Grease star John Travolta.

In Stan's The Comedy Store, actor Jimmie Walker shares that Prinze bought a crossbow as he planned to kill Travolta.