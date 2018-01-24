An Aussie makeup artist shares the four things every woman with freckles needs to know.

For everything Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

With just of lick of tinted moisturiser, Meghan Markle single-handedly brought freckles back.

The Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding makeup look was decidedly understated. She let her freckles shine through.

Sounds simple, but the natural yet polished look isn’t always easy to achieve.

If you’re a woman with freckles, you’ll know makeup doesn’t always look on your face the way it does in the magazine.

Sure, you get stopped at the supermarket and the dentist by lovely old ladies who tell you how beautiful your skin is. But being freckle-prone has its own set of makeup challenges.

Like how other women achieve chiselled cheekbones but your contour looks like you’ve rubbed cinnamon on your face. Or how you’re constantly having to chose between more foundation coverage and looking like a completely different person once your base is done.

Having a full and ever-increasing face of freckles, this writer feels your pain. So we asked a makeup artist how we freckly women can enjoy all the fun things about makeup, without having to cover our freckles completely.

Turns out, it really comes down to four simple things:

Doing your prep

Tobi Henney paints faces like Jesinta Franklin’s, Bambi Northwood Blyth’s and Steph Claire Smith’s for a living. So when she says women with freckles need to put some extra effort into their skin prep, yeah, we listen.

“Great skin prep will help knock out some of that redness before you’ve even begun,” the NYC-based makeup artist told Mamamia.

“IT cosmetics was founded by a woman who suffers from rosacea, so all the products are designed to combat redness and even out your skin tone. It’s incredible how much of a difference the CC cream (our Executive Lifestyle Editor, Leigh Campbell wrote about how amazing the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream, $61 is too) can make to your skin. And it’s got the SPF in it too, and it lasts.”

Henney also recommended L’Oreal Nude Magique CC Anti-Redness, $22.49 as great budget alternative.