The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday December 7.

Fraser Island town in danger as fire nears.

Happy Valley residents have fled as a bushfire bears down on the township on the east coast of Queensland's Fraser Island, where the blaze has been burning for months.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a warning around 3.30am on Monday telling people to leave immediately as the fire approached.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing," it warned.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Happy Valley (part of K’gari, Fraser Island bushfire) as at 3.30am Mon 7 Dec. Fire is travelling in a south easterly direction towards Happy Valley township. Expected to impact Happy Valley township around 7am: https://t.co/LlCVdPuJjJ — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) December 6, 2020

The large fire is travelling in a south easterly direction towards Happy Valley and is expected to hit the township around 7am.

"The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community," the QFES said on Monday.

Residents were told to head to the Eastern Beach and head south to the Eurong Resort.

The change in the bushfire conditions was a disappointment for Happy Valley residents who on Sunday night thought they might be out of the woods as favourable weather conditions on the day slowed the fire's speed and intensity.

Water bombing aircraft were working on the fire until last light on Sunday evening and will resume this vital effort on Monday morning.