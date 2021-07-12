A surprise wedding and a new baby boy: A look into Frances Abbott's life in the public eye.

"Next thing he is standing in my lobby with a coffee," she told the publication. "As soon as I met him, I knew it was something special."

Two weeks later, Sam proposed. At the time, Frances was putting frozen peas in her freezer when Sam came up to her with a bottle of champagne in his hands.

"He said, 'Why aren't you asking me why I'm holding champagne?' So I said, 'OK... why are you holding champagne' He said, 'Well, I thought we could drink it after I asked you to marry me'."

The couple announced their engagement two weeks later.

"Everyone's like, 'Wow, this is really fast'," she told the publication. "But it feels so natural to me. His energy, it's so grounding. When I am around him, I am like, 'This is what it's meant to be like'. Life is short, and love is special, and sometimes you just need to follow your instincts."

Tony Abbott and his wife Margaret were also surprised to hear about the engagement.

"Mum was like, 'Frances, you are quite impulsive'," she said. "My family just want what’s best for me, as any family would with their daughter. They are cautious because of the time, but they know me."

A surprise wedding.

Three months after getting engaged, Frances and Sam legally married at a registry on Valentine's Day in 2018. The couple shared the exciting news in a surprise Instagram post.