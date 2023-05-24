'You’ll be begging for more.' How the 10-5-10 method can supercharge your sex life.

God knows I love a quickie.

Whether it’s because I’m too tired or too turned on, getting straight to business is often my go-to. In the smorgasbord of sex, if I know dessert is coming, I’d rather just skip the meal.

Call me impatient or greedy (it’s true, I have a massive sweet tooth) but I just can’t help myself. I know what I want and what I really need and that’s... immediacy.

Watch Hughesy and his wife talk about foreplay. Post continues after video.



Video via Ten Play.

But what if I told you that savouring the entrée, indulging in an appetiser and relishing in the main course would actually make the dessert even sweeter?

And by that, I mean *supercharging your orgasms*.

Enter, the 10-5-10 rule.

Dr Janelle Howell is a pelvic floor physical therapist, also known as the Vagina Rehab Doctor, and if there is anything this sexpert wants you to learn, it’s to never skip foreplay.

“I know that sometimes we just won’t have time to do this, and quickies are not bad,” she said. "But when you do have the time, try my strategy for helping you to really feel a sense of sexual excitement, sexual anticipation and heightened arousal during your next foreplay sesh.