Flying while fat: The secrets to a more comfortable flight, from someone who knows.

Fat people still need to get from A to B, just as you do. So here’s a couple of tips from a flying fatty.

The best day to fly

Avoid busy travel days: so that’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. Instead, book Tuesday, Wednesday or super early Saturday morning or late on Saturday night. Red eye flights are also a pretty good bet.

Just think “when would most people least like to fly?” and choose that time.

Choosing seats

The middle seat is the worst case scenario and the squishiest on all airlines. The aisle seat is always my first choice on long haul so I can get up and go to the bathroom whenever I like without having to wake up two strangers and asking them to get up and move. I know a meal cart slamming into you is the trade off for the aisle seat but I’m willing to take that risk on a 14-hour flight. I also choose the last row in front of the toilets because no one wants to sit there.

If you want to know the exact dimensions of each seat you might want to check out Seat Guru. This is a great free tool, just plug in airline name, flight number, date and BOOM it’ll tell you all the numbers you want to know.

Check-in counter

Get there early and speak to the staff at the check-in counter. I am always upfront and ask how full the plane is and if there is a possibility to have a vacant seat next to me for the comfort of the other passengers. They always say there’s nothing they can do, but often I end up with a spare seat if the plane isn’t full.

This will be the first time in a while I won’t have to do hand signals requesting a seatbelt extender. I’ll be interested to see how my experience changes this flight. In the meantime I won’t be able to relax until the last passenger is seated.

Bon voyage!

How do you maximise comfort on long flights?