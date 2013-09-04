entertainment

Fluff: Wait, THIS is the song of the Millennium?

Even though we are only 13 years into this millenium there is a song that has been crowned the best…so far.

Grantland.com ran a competition in tennis-style rounds where songs were paired together, only advancing to the next round if they secured the most votes.

The voters were predominantly male but surprisingly Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ ended up in the grand final. The best song? Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya’  with over 34,000 votes.

It’s probably not the first song you think of but when you think about it, this is the song that gets everybody moving. On the result, Grantland’s Steve Hyden said, “Rolling in the Deep and Hey Ya! were the right songs precisely because they don’t appeal just to the fans.”

“They appeal to everybody. You might think you hate one or both of these songs, but you probably had to decide to hate them, and it likely had something to do with the fact that everybody else thinks they’re awesome.”

Imma let you finish, but if Hey Ya is the standard we’re going with, these are the songs we think are the ‘best’ of all the Millennium:
Justin Bieber - Baby
Psy - Gangnam Style
Mariah Carey - We belong together
Carly Rae-Jepsen - Call me maybe
Avril Lavigne - Sk8er Boi
Shakira - Whenver, wherever
Justin Timberlake - Cry me a river
Nelly Furtado - I'm like a bird
Uncle Cracker - Follow me
Anastacia - I'm outta love
Toploader - Dancing in the moonlight
Kanye West ft. Jamie Foxx - Golddigger
Limp Bizkit - Rollin'
Ronan Keating - Lovin' each day
Destiny's Child - Jumpin' Jumpin'
bep-where-is-the-love
John Mayer - No such thing
Wheatus - Teenage dirtbag
Colbie Callait - Bubbly
Counting Crows - Big yellow taxi
Evanescence - Going under
Enrique Iglesias - Hero
R Kelly - Ignition (Remix)
Lifehouse - Hanging by a moment
Lou Bega - Mambo no.5
Nelly - Hot in Herre
Good Charlotte - Lifestyles of the rich and the famous

What song do you think it should be?

2. OK, now we’ve heard it all – Mariah Carey’s puppies have been nominated for an award. Click here for details.

3. Miley Cyrus says we’re all ‘overthinking’ her VMAs performance.

In a new clip for an MTV documentary, Miley Cyrus has discussed the fallout of ‘twerkgate.’

“What’s amazing is, I think, now, we’re three days later and people are still talking about it. They’re over-thinking it,” Cyrus said.

“You’re thinking about it more than I thought about it when I did it. Like, I didn’t even think about it ‘cause that’s just me.”

See? She’s just being Miley, you guys.

Even with all the criticism she copped, she’s still not bothered in the slightest.

“Madonna’s done it, Britney’s done it. Every VMA performance, that’s what you’re looking for; you’re wanting to make history. What’s amazing is I think now, we’re [a week] later and people are still talking about it.”

Forget World Wars and the crisis in the Middle East. That’s the stuff of history books right there ladies and gentlemen; Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke.

And for your viewing pleasure enjoy this gallery of celebrities with Miley Cyrus’ tongue:

4. Say it isn’t so! Fans are reeling after the announcement this cult HBO TV series has been cancelled. Shock details here.

5. What Melanie Griffith thinks of her daughter starring in 50 Shades.

The world collectively exhaled one huge sigh of relief with the 50 Shades of Gray actors being announced yesterday.

If you haven’t heard, Christian Gray will be played by Charlie Hunnam and Anastacia Steele by Dakota Johnson.

As for what Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith thinks of her daughter starring in the erotic trilogy.

She tweeted: “My beautiful child Dakota has been chosen to play Anna Steele in 50 Shades!!! Look out world! Here she comes! #proudmama.”

While some have been quick to point out the role will involve extreme nudity and sex scenes, this is a big break for the actress who has appeared in 21 Jump Street and The Five-Year Engagement.

Johnson was bound for stardom with acting running in her blood being the daughter of Melanie Griffiths and Don Johnson, and granddaughter of Tipi Hedren.

Sure her family is very supportive, but there is still nothing more awkward than watching a sex scene with your parents…let alone being in the scene itself.

6. Kate Bosworth married director Michael Polish over the weekend in an Oscar de la Renta gown. Now, Vogue Weddings has given the world a sneak peek behind the scenes, with a video of Kate’s dress
 fitting. Watch it here.

7. Another Royal baby is on the way.

C’mon did you really think it was going to be Kate Middleton?

Sweden’s Princess Madeleine is expecting her first child with husband Christopher O’Neill.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple married in her Stockholm, Sweden on June 8, 2013, and the pregnancy announcement comes roughly 12 weeks after their wedding.

8. It seems Harry Styles best twerk is over – he’s banned the sexy moves and this is why.

9. Kim Kardashian has blonde hair. I repeat, Kim Kardashian has blonde hair.

This is a really big deal, you guys.
11. Rachel Zoe confirms she’s pregnant with baby number 2! This is ma-jor.

Rachel Zoe has announced that she is pregnant with her second child, the 42-year-old and mother of two-year-old Skyler, broke the news over Twitter: ‘Rodger, Skyler & I are beyond excited! :)’

Linking to a post on her website, The Zoe Report, she wrote, “Before we head into the chaos of fashion season, we wanted to take a moment to OFFICIALLY confirm that we are expecting another child.”

Major.

