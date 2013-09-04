Fluff: Wait, THIS is the song of the Millennium?

1. Wait, THIS is the song of the Millennium?

Even though we are only 13 years into this millenium there is a song that has been crowned the best…so far.

Grantland.com ran a competition in tennis-style rounds where songs were paired together, only advancing to the next round if they secured the most votes.

The voters were predominantly male but surprisingly Adele’s ‘Rolling in the Deep’ ended up in the grand final. The best song? Outkast’s ‘Hey Ya’ with over 34,000 votes.

It’s probably not the first song you think of but when you think about it, this is the song that gets everybody moving. On the result, Grantland’s Steve Hyden said, “Rolling in the Deep and Hey Ya! were the right songs precisely because they don’t appeal just to the fans.”

“They appeal to everybody. You might think you hate one or both of these songs, but you probably had to decide to hate them, and it likely had something to do with the fact that everybody else thinks they’re awesome.”

Imma let you finish, but if Hey Ya is the standard we’re going with, these are the songs we think are the ‘best’ of all the Millennium:

Justin Bieber - Baby

Psy - Gangnam Style

Mariah Carey - We belong together

Carly Rae-Jepsen - Call me maybe

Avril Lavigne - Sk8er Boi

Shakira - Whenver, wherever

Justin Timberlake - Cry me a river

Nelly Furtado - I'm like a bird

Uncle Cracker - Follow me

Anastacia - I'm outta love

Toploader - Dancing in the moonlight

Kanye West ft. Jamie Foxx - Golddigger

Limp Bizkit - Rollin'

Ronan Keating - Lovin' each day

Destiny's Child - Jumpin' Jumpin'

John Mayer - No such thing

Wheatus - Teenage dirtbag

Colbie Callait - Bubbly

Counting Crows - Big yellow taxi

Evanescence - Going under

Enrique Iglesias - Hero

R Kelly - Ignition (Remix)

Lifehouse - Hanging by a moment

Lou Bega - Mambo no.5

Nelly - Hot in Herre

Good Charlotte - Lifestyles of the rich and the famous

What song do you think it should be?

2. OK, now we’ve heard it all – Mariah Carey’s puppies have been nominated for an award. Click here for details.

3. Miley Cyrus says we’re all ‘overthinking’ her VMAs performance.



In a new clip for an MTV documentary, Miley Cyrus has discussed the fallout of ‘twerkgate.’

“What’s amazing is, I think, now, we’re three days later and people are still talking about it. They’re over-thinking it,” Cyrus said.

“You’re thinking about it more than I thought about it when I did it. Like, I didn’t even think about it ‘cause that’s just me.”

See? She’s just being Miley, you guys.

Even with all the criticism she copped, she’s still not bothered in the slightest.

“Madonna’s done it, Britney’s done it. Every VMA performance, that’s what you’re looking for; you’re wanting to make history. What’s amazing is I think now, we’re [a week] later and people are still talking about it.”

Forget World Wars and the crisis in the Middle East. That’s the stuff of history books right there ladies and gentlemen; Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke.

And for your viewing pleasure enjoy this gallery of celebrities with Miley Cyrus’ tongue: