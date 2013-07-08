FLUFF: Justin Timberlake's new video is very, very NSFW.

So, yet another male popstar has created a super ‘edgy’ and ‘artistic’ video, in which said male popstar sings while fully clothed – as naked women writhe onscreen.

Nice one, Justin Timberlake.

J.T.’s film clip for his latest song ‘Tunnel Vision’ has generated controversy – and drawn criticism – after being posted on YouTube last week. The seven-minute video (yes, it was deemed to be artistically engaging enough to run for seven minutes) was removed from the video site just hours after being posted, due to depictions of nudity that were ‘sexually provocative’.

The video has since been reposted, but it now comes with a warning. Although YouTube’s guidelines technically prohibit nudity, a Google spokesperson told American ABC news that, “While our Guidelines generally prohibit nudity, we make exceptions when it is presented in an educational, documentary or artistic context and take care to add appropriate warnings and age-restrictions.”

In March, Robin Thicke’s ‘Blurred Lines’ film clip was removed from YouTube for depicting female nudity. No news yet as to whether Thicke has taken affront that Timberlake copied his exceptionally imaginative music video concept, or if there will be some kind of ‘sing off’.

In case it wasn’t clear, the following video is most definitely NSFW:

3. Heidi Klum flashes her bare bum on Instagram, as you do.

Heidi Klum is in the Bahamas with her four children and bodyguard-turned-boyfriend, Martin Kristen for the fourth of July weekend – and being the caring sharing type has instagrammed a photo of her sunburned cheeks.

And were not talking about her face…

Warning: if you’re reading this at work you may want to quickly skip past the next photo:

What we’re wondering is, clearly this isn’t a selfie so how do you ask someone to take a shot of your bum?

Klum also shared a picture of her beach bod, with cornrow hair a la Bo Derek and with the caption, “Thank you for another beautiful day in paradise.”

Celebrities… they’re just not like us.

3. Is Madonna wearing a chainmail Niqab?

Oh geez, 54-year-old Madonna has posted a photo of herself in a chainmail niqab (a face veil traditionally worn by Muslim women) on Instagram. The caption read, “The Revolution of Love is on… Inshallah’ (Arabic for God Willing). The image is from her photoshoot for the upcoming edition of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Not surprisingly, it has drawn criticism and Madonna has left fans wondering if the message behind the image was a comment on the oppression suffered by women in some Islamic countries or one of empowerment.

One Instagram user said: “You think this message is empowering to women?…If this was a woman who really wanted to empower other females she could do this in many other ways…When did gagging women make them feel good?”

Another fan, Bill Paul Buttuls, wrote on Facebook: “Are you saying the burqa is ‘trapping’ women?” while Ccim Le Bon commented: “Burqa covers even the eyes…and this is the NIQAB…the message is not clear…what do you mean queen?”

Is Madonna’s use of shock value getting old yet?