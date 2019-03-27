A stranger on a flight asked a teenage girl for 'dirty photos', then staff intervened.

Canadian journalist Joanna Chiu was on an evening stopover. She had a row to herself and was settling in for a sleep, when she noticed something unsettling in the row behind her.

A man in his 30s was seated next to a teenage girl who had been separated from her family on the flight. “He was obviously delighted,” wrote Ms Chiu on Twitter.

“He started off by asking her about her career plans and laughed when she said she wanted to be a CEO and kept giving her ridiculous advice,” she continued.

“She was friendly, and he took that as a welcome queue to get very familiar and started teasing her and kept saying he wanted to take her out to eat, which she ignored,” wrote Ms Chiu.

Ms Chiu was starting to get uncomfortable, and deliberately stayed awake to monitor the situation.