Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Five year old boy found ‘drunk on mouthwash’ sparks arrest of parents for child abuse.

A five-year-old boy from New Mexico in the United States was so thirsty after being denied water he was forced to drink from the toilet and drink mouthwash, according to the New York Post.

The boy’s history of abuse was uncovered when he was hospitalised with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit for adults. The young boy told police he was forced to drink mouthwash when he was denied water by his parents.

Authorities also discovered a number of bruises over his body. The boy’s father, 25-year-old Tyriese Howard and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Breya Allen, were arrested and now face child abuse charges involving at least two of the three children who lived at their Albuquerque home.

The boy and his two siblings – aged six and three – told authorities they were choked, punched and beaten with objects like hangers, belts and cords by their father and step-mother.

According to KOB-TV, the children didn’t tell anyone about the abuse because they were told by their parents that “snitches get switched”.

A neighbour told the news outlet that she didn’t see the children very often and had no idea of the abuse they were suffering.

“I saw them occasionally but I didn’t really hear any screaming, nothing like that,” Diana Yesville said.

“I feel bad like I should have heard something. I mean there’s lost of music, maybe that’s it.

“I thought I would have heard something.”

The three children are currently in the care of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.