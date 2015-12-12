Isn’t it sad that the thought of Christmas being just a sixteen days away fills us with a combination of panic and dread.

But I still have to finish Christmas shopping.

But my roots are showing.

But I haven’t organised all of the food.

But my seventh cousin twice removed just said they’ll be joining us and I don’t know where I’m going to put them.

But, but, but, wait, wait, wait.

Some people haven’t even started Christmas shopping yet (me), too busy frantically completing work before offices shut down over the festive period at the same time as attending end-of-year school assemblies and concerts and awards presentations.

Alcohol is not the answer. Alcohol is NEVER the answer.

All you have to do is get smart about every decision you make in the lead up to Christmas. Organise everything with military precision, and festive cheer will return. Do everything on this list and you may even find yourself looking forward to Christmas and I mean really looking forward to it, without any sense of dread or stress of panic.

Just pure, unadulterated, Christmas joy.

Okay you are looking forward to Christmas, but are still feeling a bit of PANIC!

This is the definitive list of Christmas cheats, our gift to you.

1. The Uber of cleaners

Cleaning, before and after Christmas, has to be one of the biggest drains of time, energy and joy. In the lead up to Christmas there is rarely time to properly clean and organise your home, not to mention your outdoor areas. Hire help. Farm it out. Get others to do the things you just don’t have time to do properly. It doesn’t have to cost a fortune. You can find help locally and more affordably through GumTree or use this awesome app at Whizz for fast and reliable cleaners. They cater too. Shhhh. Book them for a day or two before Christmas and then – and this is key – a day or two after. You don’t have to do it on your own.

2. Plan all the food

If you are anything like me, you are a list maker. I have lists on paper, in the Notes section of my phone and sometimes on my hand. When it comes to Christmas food I have multiple lists. I write out the menu, then write the shopping list, then amend the shopping list. It is endless and exhausting. Enter Food Planner, the app. This brilliant app will help you construct your Christmas menu and then create a corresponding shopping list for your convenience. Even if you aren’t hosting the main Christmas lunch and are relegated to hosting a subsidiary get-together (serving food and lots of leftovers to more distant friends and relatives later in the day like me) it will save you.