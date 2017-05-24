Bec Judd: "What nobody told me about the first six weeks of being a mother."

You’ve done it. After nine months, you’ve birthed a little human baby. Well done.

Put your feet up – you’ve earned a rest. Except, unfortunately that’s not exactly how it goes.

In fact, according to Hello, Bump host, presenter and mum of four Bec Judd the hardest part is only just beginning.

“Just when you think ‘Thank God, the birth is over!’ I’ve got another thing – the first six weeks in my opinion are actually the hardest, they’re far harder than the previous nine to 10 months,” she said on the latest episode of the podcast.

Case in point? Her feelings after bringing her first child, Oscar, now five, home.

“WTF! What am I doing? Who is this thing? I don’t know if I want him. Dr Len, can you put him back? My life is over. I’m not good at this. He’s spewing… my boobs hurt, they’re bleeding. I don’t like this, I don’t like this at all,” she recounted.

“The first six weeks are so hard, for me they’re harder than the pregnancy itself. You’ve got a little baby and you’ve got no idea what you’re doing and you are solely responsible.