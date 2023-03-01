From under $50 to $7k: 17 women share how much they spent on their child's first birthday party.

Our idea of what makes a kids' first birthday party special has sure changed over the years.

From sharing plates of sandwiches and cake with close family, to Kardashian-level theme parks and festivals - we've really seen it all.

But in 2023 and after years of lockdowns and pandemic life, what does a first birthday party mean to us now? Are we still embracing pared-back simplicity, or going for 'more is more' after years at home?

We spoke to our Mamamia community to find out. Here's what they had to say.

1. Karina.

When was your child's birthday(s)? November 2022.

How much did you spend? $700.

Why did you spend that amount?

"Our total spend included alcohol for the adults which was probably $200 of the cost. We used a private function area at the in-laws complex with pool access and a BBQ. It was great for the kids as it was free to use and very convenient with great facilities. We also hired a soft play setup for the under fours to play safely, which was the best money we could have spent. The kids loved it and the adults could relax while supervising them. This was around $300 from memory. The food cost was on meat, salad, and bread rolls."

Watch: The things people never say at a kids' party. Post continues below.