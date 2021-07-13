The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 14.

Federal government unlocks $500 million a week for COVID support, prompting an enraged response from Victoria.

Scott Morrison has revamped federal support for states enduring long lockdowns, saying it is in the national interest to be more generous.

The Sydney lockdown is expected to be extended into its fourth week on Friday as cases head towards 800 since mid-June, including two deaths.

The support package "will go for as long as the lockdown requires", the prime minister said on Tuesday.

"It is in the national interest that we ensure that a lockdown will be effective."

#BREAKING: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian have announced more financial support for people and businesses affected by the lockdown in greater Sydney. https://t.co/PiRI4JrBrn — ABC News (@abcnews) July 13, 2021

A cashflow boost to businesses about to enter their fourth week of lockdown will cost $500 million a week from next week.

The federal government will share the cash flow support burden 50/50 with the NSW government.

"It gives us that freedom and gives everybody that breather to be able to follow the health advice and to try to get out of the lockdown as quickly as we can," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The support package will cut out when the Sydney lockdown ends, but sets up a national framework that will be applied to other states and territories who suffer a subsequent long outbreak.

From week four of a lockdown in a declared hotspot, the disaster payment will be $600 if a person has lost 20 or more hours of work a week or $375 for between eight and less than 20 hours of work a week foregone.

Victoria has accused the Federal Government of being biased, only coming to the table with big money for locked down residents now it's Sydney and NSW in the firing line.