Handwritten notes found in couple's pockets after they died paint a familiar nightmare.

Editor’s note: This post deals with themes of suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

Glenn Scarpelli and his wife Patricia Colant had two children, a chiropractic business and a life centred around food and family in New York.

He, a chiropractor, and she, a receptionist, were the “gentle, kind and grounded” types; ones who volunteered at Ground Zero in the wake of 9/11 and ones who were gave much of their time and energy into the goings-on of their children’s school.

But behind a facade of love and light was a financial burden that grew in stress as it did by dollar.

The endless bills were too much, the burden overwhelming and their future dogged by a distinct inability to pay it back. And so, last Friday, 53-year-old Glenn and 50-year-old Patricia jumped from the ninth-floor of a 17-story office building on Madison Avenue in Murray Hill, New York.

In their pockets were a couple of notes kept safe by tiny plastic bags.

In Scarpelli’s pocket was a letter titled, “We had a wonderful life”. He explained, however, that he and his wife had found themselves in a “financial spiral”, with medical issues and a lack of funds to pay for the health care they both needed.

Public records show that Mr Scarpelli owed nearly $270,000 to to the federal government and $53,000 in unpaid taxes.