'My gym filmed me working out and put it on social media. I hadn't consented.'

"What does it bother you so much?", another friend in the chat asked. "You’re on social media all the time. What’s the difference?".

It’s true, I’m on social a fair bit, and I don’t edit my pics - often I’m in situations that are a lot more embarrassing and unflattering than the gym video. How I looked wasn’t the problem.

What got me was that I’d allowed myself to be very vulnerable in this space, and I’d then been filmed and shared on a public social media channel where anyone could see it. I had asked not to be filmed. It shouldn’t have happened.

My friends were annoyed too. They kept seeing themselves on social too, but they felt stuck - they didn’t like it, but they didn’t want to ‘make a fuss’.

Not me. While I knew it must have been an oversight, the gym needed to know. Usually it’s a great place to be - the classes are fun and challenging, the instructors encourage everyone to work out as a team and to use each others' energy to bring us all up. And best of all, it feels safe. Well, it had felt safe. It wasn’t feeling like that right now.

It was late, so I emailed the gym to ask why this had happened.

And then I shared it in my Instagram Stories, because while I was upset, I wasn’t sure if I had the right to be. I was in their gym, after all. Was I being unreasonable? I asked. Precious? Should I just suck it up?

My inbox blew up.

Hundreds of messages poured in, many from women who have explicitly told their gym that they do not consent to being filmed or photographed and who were filmed anyway, with photos and videos of themselves posted on Facebook and Instagram.