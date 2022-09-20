'My gym filmed me working out and put it on social media. I hadn't consented.'

"Hey, did you know you’re up on the gym socials?", a friend messaged me in a group chat. "Didn’t you tell them you don’t want to be filmed?".
I had, and I’d reminded them after I noticed someone slip in and film the boxing class a few days earlier without letting anyone know. I’d hidden behind my punching bag and then stopped at the front desk to remind them to please not film me.
And yet there I was, front and centre in two videos, doing my best to lift weights and move by body, and letting it all hang out.
I was mortified. I’d thought I was in a safe space.
Watch: The horoscopes working out. Story continues below.
Top Comments