"No bare feet." 11 things you absolutely know to be true if you grew up with a Filipino mum.

Growing up, some things are common to all mums.

Clean your room. Do your homework. Eat your greens.

But there’s a whole slew of very specific traits and experiences reserved for those of us who grew up with Filipino mums.

Filipino or not, here are a bunch of lies all mums have definitely told. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The only logical explanation can be that these traits lie dormant within all Filipino women, just waiting for a child to enter their life. And if this happens then we, their children, get to experience these traits our entire lives, and not just as youngins. I’m 25 and my mum still does point number 1 every time I see her.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but for now pop on your tsinelas and join me for a stroll down memory lane. (Oh, and if you can, go tell your Mum you love her. Seriously.)

1. The top of your head is reserved for the Sniss.

I’m coining the term “snissing” for that sniff/kiss that all Filipino mums do. You know, the thing where they simultaneously kiss and sniff the top of your head all in one motion? And if you’re freshly showered you might even get an impressed “Bango!” to congratulate you for smelling clean.

2. The Last Supper is a mandatory house decoration.

There’s an unspoken rule amongst all Filipinos that your home must contain at least one depiction of The Last Supper. My Mum’s not even religious and we have one.

It’s cross-stitched. Someone put a lot of time into this bad boy. Image: Supplied.