12 weeks ago Fifi Box had a baby. Now she's spruiking low-carb diet bars.

By REBECCA SPARROW

“Coming up: Fifi Box is here with baby Trixie to talk about her weight loss mission.”

That’s the tweet I read this morning from Sunrise and I have to be honest and say it stopped me in my tracks.

Fifi Box? Weight loss mission? Hang on, didn’t she just have a baby like 30 SECONDS AGO?

Twelve weeks ago, actually, as I found out watching Fifi this morning on Sunrise explain how she’s become an “ambassador’ for some new low-carb Atkins diet bars:

And as I heard Fifi roll out all the usual politically correct lines about it not being a diet and how she’s eating sensibly and in no rush to lose weight (except that in six weeks she’s lost nearly 3 kgs!), well a little bit of my soul crumpled.

Dammit, we’ve lost another good one to the dark side, I thought (because I’m a bit melodramatic like that).

Here we are with yet another new celebrity mother succumbing to the pressure of having her post baby body back faster than you can say, “K-ching. The Australian weight-loss industry posted profits of $63 million dollars last year.”

And then I thought, “Wow. You’re a hypocrite.”

Me. Not Fifi.

Because last year just weeks after I gave birth to Fin, I was doing Michelle Bridge’s 12 week challenge.

Oh yes I was people.

Was I doing it strictly? Nope. Was I counting calories? Nope. Was I even weighing in? Er, nope. (I’m beginning to feel like I wasted my money now that I think about it…)

But I signed up to it in a bid to encourage myself to try and eat more healthy main meals and snacks. Instead of doing what I had been doing THE ENTIRE PREGNANCY, which was eating oh, as much crap as possible. Meat pie? Yes please. Tim Tams? Sure! Biscuits, cakes, Maggi Two Minute Noodles, Red Rock Deli Lime and Black Pepper Potato Chips … gimme. All of it. Right now. Are you going to finish that pizza?

And you know what else? I told no one that I’d signed up to the online weight loss program because I knew everyone around me would be horrified and tell me to “stop putting pressure on yourself to lose weight”.

But I wasn’t putting pressure on myself to lose weight. I was putting pressure on myself to STOP EATING LIKE AUGUSTUS GLOOP IN CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. I just wanted to stop eating hot chips and blocks of Cadbury Snack to get through the day. And in truth, some of the recipes I learned from that Michelle Bridges program have been fantastic and I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t help me feel better. Not just physically (with less sugar cravings) but psychologically.