Feminist Taylor Swift: The Twitter account you HAVE to be following.

By MELISSA WELLHAM

The internet has just delivered us the phenomenal and ass-kicking gift of Feminist Taylor Swift.

And she’s taking it all on: the gender pay gap, the patriarchy and calling out sexism wherever she sees it.

The real Taylor Swift reportedly doesn’t consider herself a feminist, but that hasn’t stop a student at Brown University – Clara Beyer – from creating the Twitter account, which gained a massive 50,700+ followers in just a few days. With only 48 tweets. That’s not bad, for a feminiswift.

Beyer tweets Swift song lyrics from the account – but lyrics that have been reworked to address feminist issues. Such as, “I don’t know about you / but I’m feeling twenty-two / cents underpaid per dollar.” And, “It’s been true all along, so why can’t you see-ee-ee / Gender isn’t necessarily a binary-y-y / Not a binary.”

The real Taylor Swift’s twitter bio reads “Happy. Free. Confused. Lonely. At the same time” – a lyric from one of Swift’s hit songs 22. Feminist Taylor Swift’s twitter bio is much more amusing: “Happy. Free. Confused. Oppressed by the patriarchy. At the same time.”

While Taylor Swift’s lyrics have quite a “girl power!” message, they are – dare we say it – also fairly conventional. Swift certainly isn’t pushing a radical agenda, of any description. In her early days, Swift also copped a fair bit of criticism for seemingly being the physical embodiment of female innocence and purity, and managing to diss other women who expressed their sexuality.

For example, in Swift’s You Belong With Me, she sings, “But she wears short skirts / I wear T-shirts” as a reason why the object of Swift’s affection shouldn’t be with his current paramour. Didn’t anyone ever tell you that it’s not cool to judge a woman on the length of her skirt, Taylor?