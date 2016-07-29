I was in NZ earlier this year, and I joked about pavlova.

Tips for new players. DO NOT JOKE ABOUT PAVLOVA IN NEW ZEALAND.

Our kiwi friends take pavlova very seriously, and if you try to claim it as an Australian dish, they will rub the Bledisloe Cup in your face. (I understand the Bledisloe Cup is some sort of indication of sporting prowess, but who am I to fact check know that sort of thing?)

Anyway, I joked about pavlova, and then I joked about;

Split Enz.

Russell Crowe.

ANZAC biscuits.

Lorde.

The flat white.

Phar Lap.

What can I say? I enjoy the great Australian tradition of stealing New Zealand cultural icons, whacking boxing kangaroo on them and calling them my own.

And here is one I would like to add to the list.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is Helen Clark. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

But why? Why would I want to claim Helen Clark for Australia?

Because, friends, she is a leading candidate for UN Secretary General. And that’s a good thing for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, there has never been a woman in the job. We’ve had eight blokes, it’s time for a woman.

Secondly, Helen Clark is the best thing to come out of New Zealand since the Chocolate Fish.