"Dear school: Please stop asking me for a reason why my kids are two minutes late."

Is there anything that can make you feel more like a naughty child than being asked by your children’s school administration officer for a reason why you’re late when you ask for a late slip?
Before I go on: there is a very good reason for the existence of late slips. In Queensland at least, the attendance roll is marked at 9am, and if any students arrive after that time, they need to report to the school office to fill one out.
This means that any absences can be picked up quickly and parents contacted to ensure there is no untoward reason their child isn’t there. It’s a safety thing.
Now I’m not saying we’re late every single day, but I’m human, and getting three kids and myself ready with all our sh*t – homework, swimming gear, lunches, brain break, drink bottles, instruments… you get the picture – isn’t always easy, and sometimes we just don’t make it on time.