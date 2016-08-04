"Hey, Jules Allen: feeding my kids packaged food doesn't mean I love them any less."

I could feel my shoulders sagging as I read the comments by former Masterchef contestant Jules Allen.

Here’s what she said:

“When you make a kid lunch, the first thing it says when someone opens that lunch box is that someone loves me. When you put treats in — not packets, but things you put effort into — it says to a child someone cares.

Here’s what I, and many Aussie parents, heard:

“If you give your kids packaged foods, they feel unloved.”

I'm sure Jules didn't mean to make me (and many others) feel like total crap, and I know what she said isn't in the least bit true. I do love my kids and they know it because I show it to them is so many ways, not just in the kitchen.

Jules is a beautiful person and one of my favourite former Masterchef contestants. I'm sure she'll be devastated to know she has upset people with her comments.

Still, I can't help but feel like crying.

I am so tired. Most days I go to bed wondering how I'll get everything done the next day, and I wake up wondering how I will make it through. I have three children. I work, we have pets, activities, responsibilities and do our best to raise our children well.

It's just a lot to manage, as most mums know. Some days are better than others but then things will be going well and someone breaks a bone or gets sick. Then it can become unmanageable.

That's why these comments hurt so much. They are utterly ridiculous for so many reasons, least of all the fact that food isn't love.

Love is love.

I get through it, fueled by my love and adoration for my family — I love them so much it hurts.