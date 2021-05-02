The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 3.

Budget to provide $1.7b for child care.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a planned $1.7 billion injection into the childcare system will give families choice and make the economy stronger.

The package, which will be included in the May 11 budget, is particularly aimed at low and middle-income families earning $130,000 or less.

It will also increase the subsidies given to families with more than one child in child care.

It’s no secret the Morrison Government has a women problem. Last year’s budget was seen as a major letdown. Today's announcement of more funding to childcare is being welcomed as a step in the right direction, but many say more is needed. pic.twitter.com/y9rotyjZB0 — The Project (@theprojecttv) May 2, 2021

The childcare subsidy for families with two or more children aged five and under will increase to a maximum of 95 per cent, up from 85 per cent.

Mr Frydenberg said Treasury estimates the measures will help to boost economic growth by about $1.5 billion a year and provide the opportunity for up to 300,000 extra hours a week to be worked.

"That is the equivalent to 40,000 people working an extra day a week," Mr Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

Minister for Women Marise Payne said the measures are also about ensuring families have choice.

"It is about supporting women into the workforce who want to work more days or more hours," she told reporters.

The announcement came after a week of calls for a more generous and less complex childcare system from business, welfare and early education groups.

However the package is less generous than Labor's promise of universal child care.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the government's announcement doesn't go far enough.