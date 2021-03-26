"Everyone needs to own these jeans": 20 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

After a year of rotating trackpants and loungewear, most of us have started buying proper(ish) clothes again.

Whether that be straight-leg jeans because apparently Gen Z cancelled our skinnies, or throw-on dresses for every occasion, it's safe to say the Mamamia team have been shopping.

From the pair of jeans "everyone needs to own" to the prettiest midi skirt, here are 20 things we've added to our wardrobes this month.

"Everyone needs to own these jeans. They are perfection and stretchy and cut in all the right places. And the wash is divine." - Kee Reece, Podcast Host of The Spill and Senior Influencer Marketing Manager.

Image: Supplied.