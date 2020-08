"First you've got to cut em out, you've got to yard em up, and then when you find the one you want, throw a leg rope on her and she's yours."

"SHE'LL LOVE IT."

SIR PLS, WOMEN AREN'T... COWS.

Over at Farmer Harry's, Harry and Stacey have a picnic near the dam and talk about their future kids.

They seem to speak with the exact same accent which bodes well for them.

Farmer Sam takes Emily to a watering hole (?). They sit on some rocks and he tells her she's made his heart beat again. Which is kind of alarming but ok.

Farmer Neil and Karissa have a beer in Tamworth and reflect on that one time Lee Kernigan compared her to a cow. It was very weird of him.

Over at Farmer Nick's, he and Emma are eating some oysters. That is... all. That's the whole scene.

Farmer Alex says he wants to explore some of that "sexual chemistry that's been gettin' bout" between him and Henrietta so he's arranged for them to have a bath in the middle of nowhere.

They get into a bath which also looks exactly like the trough the cows drink out of.

It looks... uncomfortable. And also there's far too much foot to camera action for my liking.

FEET SHOULD BE A SECRET.