There's a new Fantastic Beasts trailer and it confirms a massive Harry Potter fan theory.

The final trailer for the next Fantastic Beasts movie has been released, and it’s delivered a surprising revelation.

The Crimes of Grindelwald, which picks up where Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them left off, is due to be released on November 15, but the trailer alone has already confirmed a massive fan theory.

For years, Harry Potter fans have questioned whether Voldemort’s horcrux pet snake Nagini has always been a snake.

And now, thanks to the new trailer, the long-running fan theory has finally been confirmed.

According to the trailer, Voldemort’s pet snake was actually previously a witch.

You can check out the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald below.

But while fans believed this might mean Nagini was an Animangus, like Peter Pettigrew or Professor McGonagall, author J.K. Rowling has set the record straight.

“Not an Animangus. A Maledictus. Big difference,” she told a fan on Twitter.

According to Harry Potter Wiki, a Maledictus is a term used “to denote a female individual whose blood has been cursed from birth, and would eventually lead her to turn into a beast”.

J.K. Rowling also explained the difference between werewolves and Maledictuses on Twitter, sharing that Maledictuses like Nagini are always female.