ROAD TEST: 'I tried Fanola’s Restructuring Mask for a week on my hair to see if the keratin and milk proteins made a difference.'

I never used to have any issues with my hair. It always felt the way I wanted it to feel, looked the way I wanted it to look, fell the way I wanted it to fall and it styled perfectly.

Highly blessed, stunning... What could go wrong?

Then I dyed it blue. Well, now it’s more of a swampy green, but that’s beside the point.

But finally, I was able to relate to everyone else who’s had troubled experience with dyed hair.

My hair had completely changed.

The bleach made it extremely knotty 24/7. Brushing it after a wash was a nightmare. It had also become VERY strawy.

It was constantly frizzy and just looked super dry all the time. Not ideal.

Its natural glory. Well, besides the dye. Image: Supplied.

At first, I started drowning my hair in hair oils which made it look silky and soft solely in appearance, but every time I ran my fingers through it, I knew that the health of the actual strands of my hair were actually still very brittle and dry.

I was excited to trial something to lift me out of this hair problem. Enter: the Fanola Nourishing Restructuring Mask from AMR Hair & Beauty. At a nice, attainable $27.90 per tub, it's filled with milk proteins and promises to delivery nourishing and detangling action. If it works for me, it would make my dry and frizzy hair not only super soft but also so much easier to brush. HALLELUJAH.

Before using! Image: Supplied.