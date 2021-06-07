LEIGH CAMPBELL: I cut my hair into a 'lob'. Here's exactly how I style it.

Are you sick of me banging on about my hair yet? I’m kinda sick of it myself. BUT, I finally cut it and now styling it is an entirely different process to what it was when it was long.

(ICYMI, I wrote about my very long hair and why I was reluctant to cut it for such a long time. You can get up to speed here).

Anyway, last weekend I had over 20cms lopped off by my long time mane man, Barney Martin. I explained to him that I wanted a ‘style’ (rather than one length) and that it needed to be chic and polished but also low maintenance. Not asking for much, right? But as always, he delivered.

Watch: 5 ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The result is a lob (long bob) that has subtle layers throughout the side and fringe to accentuate my hair’s natural movement.

Before the chop when my hair was super long (and super damaged) it was all about smoothing, restorative products to make the ends look less like a broomstick, whereas now the aim is volume and bounce, so my arsenal has totally changed.

Here’s what I’m doing:

Making friends with mousse.

Remember mousse? If you’re old enough you probably used it in the 90s to get that crunchy Maggie Noodles vibe to your hair, or to shape and set your wave-shaped heavy side-parted fringe.

But mousse is sooo handy when used the right way. I’ve been using a small ball of the KMS Add Volume Styling Foam, $32.95, massaged in mostly at the roots, then letting my hair air dry.