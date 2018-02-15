A nutritionist explains how meal planning for your family can save you time and cash.

The best way to encourage fussier eaters to stick to the planner and food on offer, is to get them involved and by encouraging each family member to help choose a meal and lunchbox ideas for the upcoming week. For some simple lunchbox recipe inspirations, see my post ’10 healthy lunchbox snacks that you can actually make at home’.

2. Focus on nutritious versions of family favourites.

Having a list of go-to family and lunchbox meals is one of the simplest ways to speed up the meal planning process. When embarking on a ‘healthier’ way of eating, it’s not necessary to ditch old favourites, but rather to give these a nutritious overhaul by swapping out processed ingredients with whole food replacements. For example, in my book I show how traditional family dinner favourites like pizza, hamburgers, spaghetti bolognaise, mac n cheese, fish fingers and chicken nuggets can be overhauled so that nutritious versions can be offered on the week’s menu planner for the whole family to enjoy.

3. Increase variety.

Whenever you find a new meal that you and your family love, add it to your rotation. Consider trying one or two new recipes a week, and use a few old favourites to fill in the gaps. Increasing variety slowly is a great way to combat repetitive eating and slowly desensitise fussier eaters to new foods. It also means that your family will be incorporating a wider range of nutrients over the week, which is key to boosting overall health and wellbeing.

4. Rely on multi-tasking meals.

Additionally I encourage families to think of “multi-tasking meals” – meals that make use of leftovers that are easily repurposed into the next day’s nutritious lunch. This goes a long way towards streamlining your weekly food planning and preparation, as well as making the morning rush less stressful.

Some of my favourite multi-tasking meals include:

– Beef and veggie meatballs: serve for dinner and then send to school in a thermos with mashed sweet potato or quinoa pasta, or place in a bento style lunch box with veggies and some homemade tomato sauce.

– Homemade sweet potato pizza (recipe on page 131 of my book): perfect for a simple and nutritious Sunday night dinner, and then sent to school in the lunchbox the next day cold.

– Baked salmon: serve with homemade oven baked wedges for a mid-week dinner, and then mash up the leftovers with a good quality, preservative free mayo and send to school in a wrap.

– Cauliflower, chia and cheese falafels: a delicious and versatile tummy filler, send the leftovers to school in a wrap, or on their own in a well-insulated lunchbox or thermos.

– Boiled eggs with sourdough toast soldiers: a go-to dinner for busy families. Boil extra eggs and send to school the next day in fun egg moulds, or mashed with tzatziki as a sandwich or wrap filler.

– Roast chicken: One of our family favourites. Save leftover chicken and shred or cut into small pieces and add to buckwheat pasta for a tasty and nutritious chicken pasta salad.

5. Create a shopping list.