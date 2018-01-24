10 healthy lunch box snacks for your kids that you can actually make at home.

We all know that a nutritious lunch helps our kids perform better at school and provides them the energy they need to enjoy active after-school play.

Many families however find creating healthy and appealing lunch box alternatives to the humble cheese and Vegemite sandwich a struggle.

That’s not to say that sandwiches don’t have their place in a wholesome lunchbox. Recently I shared some school-friendly nutritious spreads and fillers to supercharge the nutritional content of sandwiches and to help provide more variety.

Don’t forget that the quality of the bread is an important factor too. In my book I give details on how to best choose high quality, healthy bread options, as well as how to understand the nutrition labels and spot hidden nasties.

Here are Wholesome Child’s 10 lunchbox snack recipes (sweet and savoury) that come fully kid-approved, as well as being nutritious, delicious and both allergy and school-friendly.

This delicious recipe is nut-free, dairy-free, suitable for vegetarians and can easily be made gluten-free too. It’s rich in healthy fats, iron and protein – a perfect lunch box addition.

Easy to make, and a great alternative to commercial banana breads which are usually filled with undesirable fats, sugar, sodium and preservatives.

These are gluten free, nut free and suitable for vegetarians.

Cauliflower and cheese are two ingredients that were made for each other, and with the addition of chickpeas and chia seeds we have created the most mouthwatering falafel balls. High in protein, essential fats and loaded with veggies – these are perfect for school lunch boxes.

Nut free, dairy-free, suitable for vegetarians and are incredibly quick and easy to make. These delicious and nutritious school-friendly muesli bars are packed with ‘wholefood’ nutrients, perfect for an anytime snack. Commercial muesli bars are often loaded with processed sugars, hydrogenated fats, preservatives and other ingredients which are best left on the supermarket shelves.