1. “We had this monster living under our roof and we didn’t know”: The family who took in the teen who shot and killed 17 people at school.

The couple who took in accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have opened up about the "monster living under their roof".

Last week, the 19-year-old walked into his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire on students and staff.

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting and more than 15 were left injured.

Nikolas then concealed himself in a group of terrified students fleeing the school, before he was found and arrested by police.

Speaking to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Kimberley and James Snead revealed how Nikolas had come to live in their family home in the months leading up to the tragedy.

Around Thanksgiving, the couple's son asked if Nikolas could move in, just weeks after his biological mother had died from complications from pneumonia. They described the teen as "extremely depressed" about the death of his mother, but said he appeared to be growing happier in their home.

At 19 years old, the Sneads say Nikolas didn't know how to cook for himself, and had to be taught how to use a microwave and do his own laundry. They insisted he enrol in adult education classes held nearby and drove him to school every day.

They knew he owned weapons - including the AR-15 he used during the shooting - but made him lock them in a gun safe the day he moved in, with James taking what he believed was the only key.

Since the shooting, it's been revealed that a disturbing YouTube comment had been reported to the FBI five months earlier. Staff and students who knew Nikolas have described him as "troubled" and his actions have been labelled by some students as "predictable".

But James and Kimberly said they have no idea how the teen they took in became a killer.