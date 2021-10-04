The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 5.

Outage hits Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have gone offline for users across the globe, the social media giant says, as it works on restoring its services.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the issue affecting the services but the error message on the webpage of Facebook Inc suggested a problem with Domain Name System (DNS).

DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations.

Social media services Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram appear to have crashed simultaneously around the globe.https://t.co/ehm59WnCH5 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 4, 2021

A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc took down multiple websites in July.

Facebook's internal systems used by employees also went down, the Associated Press reported.

Regarding the internal failures, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, tweeted that it feels like a "snow day".

Security experts tracking the situation said the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result of an internal mistake although sabotage by an insider would be theoretically possible.

An outside hack was viewed as less likely.

A massive denial-of-service attack that could overwhelm one of the world's most popular sites, on the other hand, would require either coordination among powerful criminal groups or a very innovative technique.

with AP

Conservative Perrottet favourite to become NSW premier.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is favourite to be crowned NSW premier when shell-shocked Liberal MPs gather to choose Gladys Berejiklian's replacement.

Mr Perrottet - from the NSW Liberal's right faction - will face Planning Minister Rob Stokes - a moderate - in a party room vote for the leadership at 10am on Tuesday.